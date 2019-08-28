Police: Liquor store robbed on Madison's North Side

Madison police officers are looking for a 35-year-old man who robbed a liquor store on the city's North Side Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, they were called to Northside Liquor on the 2800 block of Sherman Avenue at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday for a robbery.

Police said a store employee was outside the store on break when a man displayed a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a 35-year-old African American man, wearing a bandana, mask, gloves, and jeans.