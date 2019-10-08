Police: Madison K9 tracks down drunk hit-and-run driver

K9 Slim and his partner Officer Carren Corcoran successfully tracked a drunken driver after he left the scene of a crash Monday night.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain said 51-year-old Dale J. Ring was driving the wrong way on McKee Road at 7:31 p.m. Monday.

DeSpain said Ring hit another driver's car and did not stop despite sparks flying from a damaged passenger side front rim, which no longer had a tire.

A witness saw Ring abandon his truck on Stratton Way and walked away. Slim and Corcoran tracked Ring to the intersection of South High Point Road and Snowmist Trail.

Ring was arrested for his third drunken driving offense.