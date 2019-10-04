Police: Madison bicyclist attacked after "flipping off" driver

Several people came to a Madison bicyclist's aid on Thursday night after a driver attacked him in downtown Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, a bicyclist "flipped off" a driver on Gilman Street near State Street at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said the driver nearly hit the bicyclist before he parked his car and began punching the cyclist. People stopped and helped the victim, and officers arrived seconds later.

27-year-old Malik Watson was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement.

The cyclist did not wish to go to the hospital for his injuries.