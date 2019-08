Madison police officers are looking for a grey, four-door Honda after police say the car's driver threatened a bicyclist.

According to police department spokesman, Joel DeSpain, the bicyclist yelled at the driver for following too close on the 1000 block of Mifflin Street around 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The bicyclist told police the driver pointed a gun at him and said, "Shut up, before I shoot brains!"

The bicyclist said the car drove away and he stopped and called police.