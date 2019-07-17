Police: Madison cell phone store robbed at knifepoint

A Park Street cell phone store was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department.

A spokesman said the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. at Banana Buybacks at 1814 South Park Street.

According to the victim, two men entered the store, went to the counter, and put a knife to an employee's throat. Both men took off with cash and cell phones.

Police say a customer entering the store scared the robbers off. An officer found several of the stolen cellphones in an alley.