Doctors believe a Madison man accidentally shot his leg Saturday night.

According to Madison Police spokesman, Joel DeSpain, a 38-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg Saturday at 8 p.m. DeSpain said he claimed to be the victim of a "random" shooting at a park.

According to DeSpain, doctors told investigators the wound appeared to be self-inflicted and was likely from an accidental discharge of a handgun.