Police: Madison man arrested after driving on sidewalk, drunken driving

A 31-year-old Madison man was arrested Tuesday night after he drove across a sidewalk and onto State Street, according to the Madison Police Department.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said an officer was patrolling in the area of Frances and State Streets when he saw an SUV fail to stop at the dead-end of North Frances Street, drive across a sidewalk into a pedestrian-only area, and then drove on State Street around 11:15 p.m.

The officer got into his squad and the driver pulled over at the intersection of State and Gorham Streets.

DeSpain said Byron F. Ramirez-Urbina was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and fleeing an officer. He was also cited for driving on a sidewalk, failure to obey a boulevard ordinance, operating without a license, and expectorating in public.

A scene sergeant wrote in his report: "When I arrived, there were many people out on foot or bicycle. This was a busy Tuesday night and given the driver of the vehicle was at one time on the sidewalk and then driving on State Street, it is fortunate no one was injured."