Police: Madison man arrested after entering several apartments

A 19-year-old Madison man was arrested Friday morning after authorities said he entered or tried to enter several apartments.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers found several window screens cut on Gerry Court, North Mills Street, and Spring Street around 3:15 a.m.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said a 19-year-old woman called police after Shan K. Daley broke a screen and entered the apartment. She screamed and Daley ran away.

Daley was arrested on 3 counts of burglary and 4 counts of attempted burglary. DeSpain said officers noted Daley smelled of intoxicants.