Police: Madison man arrested after firing gun outside East Side bar

Fights were reportedly broken up at an East Side bar by a gun being fired into a snow bank, said Madison Police

Madison police officers were called to Club Voodoo on Atlas Avenue after staff said a man had a gun in a parking lot. Staff told police there were a number of fights taking place and employees were trying to get patrons to go home.

That’s when a security member said they heard a gun being racked and a possible shot was fired into a snowbank.

Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the man got into a car and witnesses were able to get the license plate number.

Town of Madison police then pulled the car over on Mohawk Drive and arrested Jairo Morales Castaneda. Police said the 30-year-old denied being at the bar’s parking lot.

Town of Madison police officers found a BB gun and a magazine for a real handgun inside the car.

Castaneda was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.