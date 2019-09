A 61-year-old Madison man is at the Dane County Jail after authorities said he was throwing chairs at another man outside of Ian's Pizza on State Street.

According to the Madison Police Department, Jimmy A. Clark began throwing chairs at another man at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman tried to intervene, and was hit in the head with one of the chairs.

Clark was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and on a warrant.