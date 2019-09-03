Police: Madison man arrested after stealing from unlocked cars on city's Near-East Side

A 31-year-old Madison man is behind bars after police say he was entering unlocked vehicles and stealing items in Madison's Near-East Side.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer, Joel DeSpain, people saw Steven Wilems opening unlocked car doors in the area of North Sixth Street and East Mifflin Street around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

DeSpain said officers found Wilems with a black athletic bag and Wilems admitted to entering the vehicles.

DeSpain said officers are in the process of returning the stolen items.