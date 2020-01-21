Police: Madison man arrested for 6th OWI

A Madison man was arrested for his sixth drunken driving offense after a traffic stop over the weekend, according to Madison Police.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Dustin Cain was pulled over around 12:25 a.m Sunday on East Washington Avenue near Highway 30 after someone called police saying he was speeding and driving recklessly.

DeSpain said the 39-year-old’s car had significant front end and Cain claimed his girlfriend hit him and he ran over a stop sign in Fitchburg.

Fitchburg Police did not find a downed stop sign, and police are unsure how Cain’s car was damaged.