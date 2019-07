Madison police say a man who arranged to buy marijuana ended up getting robbed early Friday morning.

The 23-year-old victim said he met two men, the "sellers," on Mendota Court. He entered an apartment building, and showed the "sellers" his money.

One robber then punched the victim in the head, knocking him down.

The first robber fled with the money, while the second robber pulled out a knife.

At this point, the victim fled and later called police.