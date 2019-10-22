Police: Madison man injured after a fight with attempted robber

A man living on Madison's West Side was able to fight off an armed robber on Tuesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the Kessel Court resident reported to attempted robbery at 4:10 a.m. Tuesday. He told officers he was getting cigars from his truck when a stranger with a utility knife approached him.

Authorities said the suspect demanded cash and cigarettes from the victim. The victim ended up with some hand cuts and one to the back of the head after getting into a fight with the suspect. The suspect ran off empty-handed.