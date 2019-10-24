Madison transport driver charged after sexual assault of developmentally disabled victim

A Madison transport driver is facing a second-degree sexual assault charge after police said he inappropriately touched a cognitively disabled passenger in September.

53-year-old Dwain L. Sykes appeared in Dane County Circuit Court Thursday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 25, a Madison Police officer was dispatched to the YWCA Empowerment Center on South Park Street after an employee reported one of their drivers had been touching females inappropriately, and the driver was fired.

Court documents state an intellectually-disabled woman said Sykes inappropriately touched her during transport. Surveillance video inside the vehicle supported her claim.

An officer described the video and identified two instances of inappropriate touching. One incident happened on Sept. 12 and another on Sept. 19. During the incident on Sept. 12, court documents state the victim repeatedly push Sykes' hand away and at one point she tried to get out of the vehicle, but Sykes grabbed her and continually touched her. In the Sept. 19 incident, another passenger was in the vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said Sykes asked her to not say anything because she would not get him in trouble. Court documents also state during an interview with a detective, Sykes admitted he inappropriately touched the victim stating, "Yeah I did, I shouldn't have, but I did."

Sykes was released from Dane County Jail on a signature bond. If convicted he could face up to 40 years in prison.

According to online court records, Sykes was convicted in 1999 for a misdemeanor battery charge and sentenced for 24 months probation.