Police: Madison woman admits to using fire extinguisher to break car windows

A Madison woman was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say she admitted to breaking car windows in parking ramps by using a fire extinguisher or rocks.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said Brittany L. Townsend was arrested after a traffic stop on Vernon Avenue. He said Townsend was a suspect in recent parking ramp thefts after she was identified on surveillance video. DeSpain said she told an arresting officer that she targeted locked cars because they often have valuable items inside.

MPD crime analysts report 26 similar cases in the past few months, but DeSpain said Townsend was arrested on two of the crimes. He said others are likely to be involved in the string of thefts.