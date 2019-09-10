Police: Madison woman arrested after robbing man, claimed he owed her money

A 51-year-old Madison woman was arrested Monday afternoon after police say she robbed a man on Madison's Near East Side.

According to Madison Police Department's spokesman, Joel DeSpain, A 38-year-old man got into a confrontation with Cassandra T. Truss in the 700 block of Rethke Avenue at 12:22 p.m. Monday.

DeSpain said Truss approached the victim with two other men who assisted her in "shaking down" the victim. Nail clippers, cash, and other items fell from his pockets, and DeSpain said Truss took the items.

Police later arrested Truss for robbery with use of force. DeSpain said Truss claimed the victim owed her money. The two men were not found.