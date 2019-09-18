Police: Madison woman injured by bottle following road rage incident

A Madison woman was hit in the mouth with a juice bottle following a road rage incident Tuesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, the woman was a passenger in a car on East Washington Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. She said another driver was tailgating and honking his horn.

Authorities said she decided to flip him off and the man drove alongside the car and hurled the bottle. The woman had chipped teeth and a fat lip.

The woman said the driver was a black man in his thirties or forties and drove a baby blue-colored car, possibly a 2010-2013 Toyota Corolla.