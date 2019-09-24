Police: Madison woman nearly conned out of $2,000

A scammer posing as a Dane County Sheriff's Office captain almost obtained nearly $2,000 from a Madison woman in August.

According to Madison Police Department's Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, the woman received the call Aug. 27 at 2:19 p.m.

DeSpain said the scammer told the woman there were warrants for her arrest, including one that said she missed federal grand jury duty. The woman was led to believe she could pay a refundable bond amount instead of going to court.

DeSpain said he kept her on the phone as she withdrew from the bank and told her to purchase "Reloadit" cards. At this point the call was dropped and she called police.