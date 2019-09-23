Police: Madison woman sprays man with pepper spray after being followed home

The Madison Police Department is looking for a man who followed a woman to her home on the city's Near East Side.

According to the Madison Police Department, a woman and her friend were walking home on the 1000 block of Spaight Street on Sept. 16 at 9:30 p.m. when they noticed a man was following them on a bike.

Public Information Officer Lorie Anderson said they confronted the man and asked if he needed help. He asked for a cigarette, and the two women said they did not have one for him. He continued to follow them to their home.

Anderson said one of the women confronted him after he did not leave and she used pepper spray. He then grabbed his bike and left the area.

The woman described the man as being mixed race and in his 20s or 30s. He was roughly 5'7" to 5'9" tall with a stocky build and facial hair.