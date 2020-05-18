Police: Man angry about virus closure attacks 2 with machete in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Nashville couple were in critical care after a man attacked them with a machete because he was angry about shutdowns that were taking place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says Kelvin Edwards attacked 55-year-old Kevin Craft and 50-year-old Leanne Craft on Sunday afternoon in a Public Storage in the city.

Police say 35-year-old Edwards is homeless and attacked the couple to demonstrate his anger about his inability to get into an organization that serves homeless people.

He has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

In a Twitter post, Metro Nashville Police Department said six officers applied multiple tourniquets to the couple’s wounds in an effort to save their lives.

