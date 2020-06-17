Police: Man arrives at local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

Madison police are investigating after a man in his twenties arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds Wednesday night.

Madison police officers were first called to the area of Third Avenue at Center Street for calls of shots fired around 3:30 p.m.

There, officers spoke with a complainant who said someone had been shot. But the victim appeared to be no longer in the area.

Officers were then called to a local hospital, where personnel reported a man in his late twenties with multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the investigation is currently ongoing as City of Madison Police Officers, Detectives and members of the Violent Crime Unit continue to work leads.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is currently no risk to the public. The City of Madison Police Department is asking those with information related to this incident to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers (608) 266-6014.