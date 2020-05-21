Police: Man drives car into home, takes off running near Lodi

Columbia County authorities are searching for suspects after someone drove a vehicle into a house and then took off running Thursday afternoon.

Lodi Police tell NBC15 News that it happened off Highway K just outside Lodi around 3:30 p.m.

Neighbors tell an NBC15 crew at the scene they heard a screeching noise followed by a loud bang. They say the driver left the scene of the accident. The car is still on it’s side right in front of a house.

Neighbors say the male driver walked up the road and into the neighbors yard where she said he was stumbling and seemed confused.