Police: Man mugged on Madison's Near East Side

A 39-year-old man is recovering from his injuries after he was mugged on Madison's Near East Side Monday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, the man was on the 1800 block of East Washington Avenue when he was approached by another man, and punched several times around 9:10 p.m. Police say the victim had several facial injuries and his backpack was stolen. It contained, clothes, electronics, and a checkbook.

The victim described his assailant as a 40-to 45-year-old white man with medium-length blonde hair and facial stubble. He also is described as having a medium build and 5'6" to 5'8" tall.