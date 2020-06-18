MPD: Man on the run after firing three gunshots at victim

Madison police officers are searching for a man they say fired three gunshots at another person on the city's east side Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of East Washington Avenue just before 5 p.m., where a 47-year-old man told them that the suspect had fired three shots at him.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man with long dreads and wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

After firing the shots, the suspect left with two other men.

Police say the victim was not hit by the bullets.

Neighbors told officers that they too heard shots, fired from what they described as a smaller caliber weapon.

However, officers did not find any shell casings or damage to property.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting you are asked to contact the Madison Police Department.