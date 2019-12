A man said he was pistol-whipped and choked after he was robbed near his apartment on the city’s West Side, say Madison police.

According to MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain, two men attacked the man on the 7100 block of Flower Lane at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators believe the victim was targeted.

DeSpain said two cell phones and a watch were taken. He said the victim needed stitches for his injuries. A K9 searched the area, but could not locate the suspects.