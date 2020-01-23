Police: Man sexually abused underage relative while wife recorded crime

An arrest has been made in a case allegedly involving rape and incest in Livingston County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police report that Paxton and Christina Yates were both arrested Tuesday after an interview with investigators.

A KSP officer said the man admitted to abusing his underage relative multiple times and both he and his wife took multiple videos and photos of the abuse.

He and his wife are facing a string of charges including incest, rape, and creating and having child pornography.

KSP was reportedly tipped off after the victim told someone at their school.