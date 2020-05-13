Police: Man holds gun to baby's head, hits mother before making escape from officers

A man is behind bars after he allegedly held a handgun to a 4-day-old child's head and then hit the mother before trying and failing to make an escape from law enforcement.

The Town of Madison Police Department says officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Deer Valley Road Wednesday morning after receiving a report about a man holding a gun to a child's head. But when officers arrived, the suspect had already left the home, taking with him at least one gun.

The 27-year-old mother told officers that she "has a relationship" with the suspect, identified as Larry Simmons, according to a news release from police. The mother says that while she was holding her 4-day-old baby, he hit her directly in the face with his fist, while holding a handgun in his other hand. He also damaged a computer, according to police.

But when Simmons learned the law was on their way to the home, he decided to leave with the gun, police said.

Town of Madison police soon learned that Simmons had walked from the home into a vehicle a few blocks away, to use to make his escape.

Officers tracked that vehicle down to a home on Traceway Drive in the City of Fitchburg. Officers contacted the official residents of the home and received permission to search their apartment for Simmons, police said.

With the assistance of K-9 Tonto, officers found Simmons hiding under a pile of clothing in a bedroom.

The K-9 and Simmons fought for some time, until the dog injured the suspect. Officers then took Simmons into custody, brought him to a local hospital and now waits in the Dane County Jail.

Police say K-9 Tonto was also injured during the arrest and was brought to a local veterinary.

Officers add that they found two handguns in the kitchen freezer, hidden in a frozen bag of chicken.

According to the Dane County Jail, Simmons was booked on a series of tentative charges, including battery, bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, and 'harass police animals.'

