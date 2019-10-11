Police: Man who rammed Fitchburg squad car arrested

A 22-year-old Madison man is behind bars after authorities say he used a stolen Audi Q3 to tam a Fitchburg squad car to escape.

According to the Madison Police Department, the Audi Q3 and another Audi were stolen from a Madison home on Trappers Way on Sept. 30. A wallet was also taken and a credit card was used to make several purchases before the victim canceled it.

According to police, a Fitchburg officer spotted the stolen car on Oct. 7 and tried to contact the occupants. Authorities said the driver then rammed the squad car and escaped. The officer was not injured.

On Oct 10, the driver of the stolen car, Alwayne S. Jones, was arrested for operating a vehicle without the owner's consent and receiving stolen property.