A homeowner answered her door Wednesday night, to find a masked man who pushed his way into her home on Madison's West Side.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the home on the 3100 block of Muir Field Road around 9:55 p.m. The intruder stole several items and battered the victim.

Police said she did not seek medical attention.

She described the man as wearing all black clothing and wore a ski mask.