Police: Motorcyclist drives through local neighborhood yelling racial slurs

Police are looking for a man who rode his black motorcycle through a Cottage Grove neighborhood Monday night yelling racial slurs.

Watch surveillance footage of the incident below

The man, who is white, was recorded by more than one residential surveillance camera just after 6 p.m. when he drove though a neighborhood near Sunset Drive, School Road and County Highway N (Main Street), according to Cottage Grove Police.

Police have deleted the audio from the video due to its offensive nature, but say they will play it for anyone who believes they can identify the man.

According to Cottage Grove police this is not the first racist incident in recent time.

If you can identify the man you are advised to call the Cottage Grove Police Department, and the Dane County District Attorney’s Office has pledged to aggressively investigate and charge incidents like this.