Police: Multiple gunshots heard on Madison’s East Side, no evidence found

Officers could not find any evidence of gunfire on Madison’s East Side after multiple people reported hearing gunshots Monday morning.

One caller reported they heard five or six gunshots in the area of Buckeye and Stoughton Roads, according to Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain.

He said another caller saw someone firing a gun out of a car window and the gun was pointed at another vehicle. DeSpain said they were unsure if it was a real gun or paintball gun.

Officers did not find shell casings or property damage in the area.