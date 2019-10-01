Police: No charges in death of child mauled by family dogs

A young child has died after he was found to have been mauled by two dogs belonging to his family.

Louisville Metro police were called to the 4800 block of Brenda Drive in the Newburg neighborhood around 9:05 a.m.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the 3-year-old boy had been attacked by two Rottweilers. The attack took place in the backyard of the home. Police told WAVE 3 News Reporter Maira Ansari that the boy got out of the home through an open bedroom window.

The young boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

“I just came out when the police were here. I went in to comfort his mother, Chloe, she was just beside herself,” neighbor Sylvia Turner said.

Turner said she would often see the 3-year-old playing in the yard with his siblings and father.

“Sweet little boy. Energetic, full of life little character. Cute as a button. He would say, ‘hey neighbor,’” Turner said.

The dogs have been taken into custody by Louisville Metro Animal Services. LMPD is still investigating.