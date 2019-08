Madison Police are currently on the scene of a disturbance near Olbrich Park.

According to Dane County Communications, a call came in at 6:02 p.m. for a disturbance.

According to Madison Police, the disturbance was a person allegedly waving a gun near the park. Officers were dispatched and are still on the scene.

