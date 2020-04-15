Police: Pedestrian killed in Sun Prairie not using crosswalk

The pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Sun Prairie was not walking in a crosswalk at the time, according to the Sun Prairie Police Department.

The Police Dept. has not released the name of the individual killed, nor of the driver involved. They did note that, while the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made or citations issued at this time.

Investigators say the pedestrian was crossing W. Main Street, near Clarmar Drive, around 9:10 p.m. when they were hit. The individual was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

The death remains under investigation. The police dept. added that the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the analysis.

