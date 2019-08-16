Police: Public assistance leads to Beloit man's arrest for July burglary

A 57-year-old Beloit man is in the Rock County Jail after he was arrested for stealing rare collector coins from a Town of Beloit home in July.

According to the Town of Beloit Police Department, John L. Isaacson forced his way into a home on the 2200 block of Pow Wow Trail around 3 p.m. on July 27. Investigators said an undisclosed amount of rare collector coins were taken.

After the police department posted information on the burglary suspect on Facebook, with the public's help. Isaacson was arrested on August 15 for burglary and theft.

Authorities say the coins have not been found. If someone has any information pertaining to rare silver coins please contact the Town of Beloit Police Department or the non-emergency line at 608 757-2244.