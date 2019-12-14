Police: 1 person shot at Atlanta-area mall, suspect at large

Shoppers at an Atlanta-area mall were sent into a panic Saturday as a gunman opened fire during the busy Christmas shopping season.

Police are investigating a shooting at Cumberland Mall in Cobb County, Georgia, on Saturday. (Source: WSB/Cox/CNN)

Shots were fired at Cumberland Mall early Saturday afternoon in Cobb County, police confirmed.

Cobb County Police said in an early afternoon tweet that there was no active shooter, and that the shots were not fired randomly. Instead, their information indicated “involved parties know one another, therefore [the] incident was isolated to them.”

Police later gave an update, tweeting a statement saying two people were involved in the shooting, which started during an argument in the food court.

Police said one person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene, and police “are working to locate him.”

Cobb County Police spokeswoman Ofc. Sarah O’Hara said the male victim was in surgery and was expected to survive, the Associated Press reports.

Police also said multiple shoppers experienced panic attacks as people rushed to get out of the mall during the shooting, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

One shopper described the scene as “pure pandemonium,” according to the newspaper.

