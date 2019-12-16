Police: Spike stips stop stolen car, 2 teens and 12-year-old arrested

Spike strips were used on John Nolen Drive early Saturday morning to stop a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old, say Madison police.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said an investigator spotted the car speeding on the Beltline Highway and was calling out the car’s position as he followed it at a distance. A sergeant spotted the car on John Nolen Drive and used spike strips to stop the car.

DeSpain said the driver and one of the passengers tried to run away, while another passenger stayed with the disabled car. The driver and his two passengers, a 12-year-old boy from McFarland and a 14-year-old boy from Madison were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

The car was stolen on Dec. 6 after its owner left it unlocked and running outside his Westover Court home, says DeSpain.