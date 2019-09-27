Madison Police: Stolen car found crashed into light pole

A car stolen on Monday was found crashed into a light pole near downtown Madison Friday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, a resident living on Proudfit Street called police at 4:30 a.m. after hearing a crash. Police officers found the stolen 2016 Chrysler 200 crashed into a light pole near the intersection of North Shore Drive and West Brittingham Place. Airbags were deployed and the smoking car was empty.

Authorities said the vehicle was stolen Monday from a home on Stonebridge Drive. They said a burglar got into an unlocked van, used a garage door opener, and entered the home. The homeowners were asleep at the time of the theft and discovered the break-in while getting ready for work.