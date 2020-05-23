Suspects evade 3 attempts by police to spike their tires before crashing into porch

A young man and two teens wanted for theft were allegedly able to evade three attempts by police to stop them with tire spikes until the driver drove off the roadway and crashed into the porch of a home in Juneau Friday night.

The Beaver Dam Police Department says officers were called to the 1500 block of North Spring Street around 10 p.m. after learning that someone had driven off with gas they didn't pay for as well as stealing from a store.

While officers didn't catch the suspects there, they did learn that the car they were driving in was reported stolen by the Grand Chute Police Department.

Beaver Dam police used that information to locate the stolen vehicle in the area of Beaver Dam.

Police as well as deputies with the Dodge County Sheriff's Office laid out tire spikes three times, in Beaver Dam, in the Town of Oak Grove and again in the City of Juneau, but the driver of the stolen vehicle was able to evade the spikes each time.

But fortunes soon changed for the suspects as they were leaving Juneau, when the driver suddenly left the roadway, hit two parked vehicles and then crashed into the porch of a home, police say.

The driver, identified as an 18-year-old Oshkosh man, tried to climb a fence, but was "immediately apprehended" with a K9 with Beaver Dam police, named Yeti, police say.

Soon after, a 16-year-old was taken into custody, and a 17-year-old Fond du Lac woman was located and arrested by Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies. She was transported to the Dodge County Jail with charges of retail theft and resisting an officer, according to police.

The driver held warrants through the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections., and was brought to the Dodge County Jail with charges of fleeing or eluding an officer, operating a motor a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, resisting an officer, and defrauding a gas station, police say.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Juneau Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and Juneau EMS.