Police: Teen crashes stolen car, arrested for marijuana possession

A teen was arrested on Madison’s West Side for having more than 100 grams of marijuana after he crashed a stolen car into a tree, said police.

A witness saw stolen Audi Q7 speeding near the intersection of Odana Road and Midvale Boulevard before crashing into a tree around 6:25 p.m Saturday.

That’s when a community member asked if the 13-year-old was okay, and he said, “Yeah, I’m good,” before taking off with his backpack, said Madison Police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Officers tracked the teen and said he had nearly 103 grams of marijuana in his backpack.

DeSpain said the car was stolen outside a business on West Towne Way. He said it was unlocked with keys inside.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center for operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of THC, and hit-and-run.