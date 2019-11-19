Police: Teen drug dealer arrested after recklessly driving car on Madison’s East Side

An 18-year-old is currently at the Dane County Jail after police said they found several baggies of cocaine and marijuana in his car.

According to the Madison Police Department, Jamichael D. Scates was driving recklessly and pulled into the Kwik Trip parking lot on Buckeye Road Monday night.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said an officer wanted to caution Scates about his driving. When she got to his window, she saw him smoking a blunt, according to MPD.

DeSpain said 42 small bundles of crack cocaine, 15 baggies of marijuana, a loaded gun, four cell phones, and nearly $1,900 were confiscated during a search.

Scates was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.