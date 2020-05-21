Police: Teen speeds at 92 mph before crashing stolen car, fleeing through woods

A 14-year-old teen drove a stolen car up to 92 miles an hour in a 55-zone along the Beltline before crashing it and attempting to flee officers, but to no avail, police say.

Monona Police Chief Walter J. Ostrenga said in a news release that around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, a Monona police officer observed a blue Hyundai Elantra stolen from somewhere in Madison driving eastbound on Highway 12 (the Beltline) at speeds of 92 miles an hour in a 55 m.p.h. zone.

The officer pursued, but the teen soon crashed the car at the intersection of Stoughton Road and Buckeye Road, Ostrenga explained.

The teen got out of the wrecked car and tried to escape but, with the help of K9 Miya, officers began tracking the teen through wooded and residential areas. About 15 minutes later, officers found the teen and took him into custody.

The teen was brought to the Juvenile Reception Center on charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, Ostrenga says.

If you know anything about this incident you are asked to contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463, Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014, or you can text “MONONA” followed by your information to TIP411 (847411).

The Monona Police Department was assisted by the City of Madison, Maple Bluff, McFarland, Town of Madison Police Departments, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.