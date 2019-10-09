16-year-old boy in custody after shooting in Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm Tuesday night. Police say a 16-year-old boy shot him.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. inside a building on 300 Park St.

The suspect was gone when police got to the scene. Police sent his description to authorities in southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois just in case he headed that way.

But the 16-year-old boy was later found and taken into custody in Fond Du Lac County early Wednesday morning.

The 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say this was a targeted shooting and don't believe there's a threat to the public. Anyone with safety concerns can call the non-emergency number for the Sun Prairie Police Department at (608)-837-7336.

Police say they will release a new report with updated information sometime around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.