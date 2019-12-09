Police advise drivers to be aware of car thieves

Madison Police said the thieves they're seeing are experienced. They've seen an uptick in the number of stolen cars in Madison. One way thieves are gaining access to cars is finding a "valet key" that is hidden in the owner's manual.

"People are doing everything right, locking their doors, not starting their car without them in the driver's seat and still thieves are stealing their cars," Nick Cleary, Madison Police Officer, said.

Police said it takes a matter of seconds for someone to hop in the driver's seat and drive away. They urge people to stop warming up cars unless they have a remote start that locks the doors too.

"Remote start is a fantastic option, but it's even better if it's one that requires you to lock the doors before you use the remote start," Officer Cleary said.

Madison Police said the thieves are also gaining access to car keys by getting into the garage and going into homes through the interior door then grabbing the keys and driving away.

"Typically after they steal a car we see the thieves commit more crimes," Officer Cleary said.

Lock your car doors, lock the interior door into your garage and do not warm up your car outside unless you are in the drivers seat, Officer Cleary said for tips to keep you and your car safe.