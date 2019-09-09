Police arrest suspected downtown Madison burglar

A man was arrested in connection with a recent downtown Madison burglary after someone recognized him from his mugshot on the news.

Madison police said they arrested 48-year-old Adam Hillestad on Saturday afternoon after a caller reported seeing him walking on North Few Street toward Sherman Avenue.

Officers responded to the area, spotted Hillestad, and arrested him for a probation violation.

Officials said he is a registered sex offender and the prime suspect in an ongoing break-in case.