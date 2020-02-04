Police arrest suspected 'cookie monster' in Fort Atkinson

He had a craving that left him in handcuffs after allegedly stealing cookies in a Fort Atkinson grocery store.

Fort Atkinson police recently asked for people to identify a “cookie monster” at Festival Foods.

They released several surveillance images which shows him opening a package of the baked goods Saturday. It also shows him stealing several other items from the store.

The police department asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspected thief on their Facebook page Monday. They later thanked everyone and announced his arrest.

