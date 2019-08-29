Police ask for help finding missing girl out of Des Moines

Have you seen Kaitlyn Thomas? She's a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing out of the Des Moines, Iowa area.

Police say she was last seen Wednesday morning. At this time, according to police, it appears she voluntarily chose to not to go to school but she has not returned home.

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department searched for Kaitlyn Wednesday night but were unable to find her.

She has long braided hair as shown in the picture above. She is approximately 5'4 and 120 pounds. A clothing description is not available.

If anyone has seen Kaitlyn they're asked to call 911.