Police ask residents to keep weapons safe, after guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

Madison police are investigating after three handguns were stolen from parked - and unlocked - vehicles on the city's west side over the last week.

Police say a resident on Scranton Court reported a gun missing on Thursday, and said that they had left their pickup, with the gun inside, unlocked.

Another resident on Sayner Court reported a similar crime, and last weekend a victim on Stonebridge Drive told officers that a Berretta 9mm, like the one pictured above, was stolen from the glove box in their unlocked car.

"The MPD's preference would be to have people keep weapons in their locked homes," police spokesperson Joel DeSpain wrote in an incident report Friday.