Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Fox Crossing

UPDATE:

A man has died after a shooting involving two police officers in Fox Crossing.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the man who was shot died at a Neenah hospital Thursday morning.

No officers were hurt.

At about 4:30 a.m., police were called to a report of a suicidal person in the 900 block of Clover Street. A Fox Crossing officer and a Neenah officer responded to the scene.

"Following an interaction with the subject both officers discharged their weapons, striking the subject," reads a statement from DCI.

A weapon was found at the scene, DCI says.

The man who was shot was taken to a Neenah hospital where he died from his injuries.

DCI is leading the investigation.

State investigators are collecting evidence. They will turn over their findings to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.

=================================

INITIAL REPORT:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has taken over the investigation into a "significant incident" in Fox Crossing.

The scene is located in the 900 block of Clover Street near Appleton Road.

Fox Crossing Police say the public is not in danger, but they're asking people to avoid the area as officers conduct an investigation.

At about 4:30 a.m., officers were called to Clover St for a weapons call, according to Fox Crossing Community Liaison Officer Dan Wiechman.

Wiechman would not say if a shooting occurred at the scene.

"After the incident took place, the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted. They've responded to the scene and taken over command of the scene at this time," said Wiechman.

Wiechman says Fox Crossing Police are standing by and securing the scene while DCI investigates.

Menasha Police and Neenah Police also responded to the scene

Action 2 News is at the scene and working to confirm additional information. We will continue to update this breaking news story.